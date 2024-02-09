About 40% of Germans polled believe volume of Berlin’s military aid to Kiev is too large

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. About 40% of Germans believe that the volume of military aid being provided by Germany to Ukraine is too large, according to the results of a poll conducted by the YouGov Sociological Institute, the DPA news agency reports.

According to the news outlet, 39% of respondents expressed this point of view. At the same time, 26% of respondents believe that the current level of support is absolutely correct. Another 18% said that Germany needs to give Ukraine even more weapons. At the same time, 17% of Germans did not provide any information on this issue.

Skepticism is especially high among supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, with 68% of such voters stressing that the Ukrainian armed forces have been provided with too many weapons. High military spending on aid for Ukraine finds its most active base of support among those who vote for the Greens. Of these, 28% are in favor of an increase in arms supplies and only 22% are in favor of a reduction.

At the same time, as pollsters have found, only 20% of respondents think that German intervention and supplies of even more weapons, should US aid cease completely, would be advisable. Twenty-five percent assume that the German government should continue to provide the same volume of aid. Another 13% are certain that limiting military aid would make more sense. If this scenario were carried out, 24% would be in favor of a complete cessation of arms supplies.

The survey was conducted from February 2 to February 6. It involved 2,490 respondents.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the support promised by Europe and the United States to Ukraine is insufficient and it is necessary to find a way to increase it. The US and Germany, according to him, should consolidate support for Kiev. The total amount of German aid to Ukraine - humanitarian, financial and military - has exceeded 27 bln euros since February 2022. This year, Germany will allocate more than 7 bln euros to support Kiev with arms supplies.