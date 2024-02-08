Number of victims of Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip exceeds 27,800 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, February 8. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 27,800, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"From October 7, 2023 up to now, 27,840 people have been killed as a result of Israeli bombing and shelling in Gaza," the Health Ministry said in a statement quoted by Al Jazeera television. During the same period, 67,317 Palestinians were injured, according to the ministry.

The ministry pointed out that in the past 24 hours alone, 130 people were killed and 170 wounded in attacks by Israel in Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking hundreds hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on November 24 and resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians held the US responsible for the renewed Israeli aggression.