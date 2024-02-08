Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin to be released at 2:00a.m. Moscow Time on February 9

NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson has said that he will release his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 6:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT), or 2:00 a.m. Moscow Time on February 9.

According to a post on his Instagram account (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), the interview will be posted on the journalist’s website.

Russian presidential press secretary confirmed earlier that Carlson had met and talked with Putin. According to the spokesman, the interview will be released "as soon as it is prepared." According to The Wall Street Journal, Carlson will publish the interview on February 8. It is expected that the interview will be uploaded to his X page and to his website.

On Tuesday, Carlson announced that he would seek an interview with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as all the previous interviews of the Ukrainian leader with US media outlets were not journalism, but propaganda.