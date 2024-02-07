EU sanctions on Tucker Carlson to greatly offend American public — Musk

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Any sanctions imposed by the European Union on US journalist Tucker Carlson for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will deeply offend the Americans, US entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said.

"If true, this would be disturbing indeed. One may agree with Tucker or not, but he is a major American journalist and such an action would greatly offend the American public," Musk wrote on his X page.

Earlier, current and former members of the European Parliament told Newsweek that the EU could impose sanctions on Carlson for his interview with Putin, and those might also include a travel ban for the journalist.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Carlson had met and talked with Putin. According to the spokesman, the interview will be released "as soon as it is prepared." According to The Wall Street Journal, Carlson will publish the interview on February 8. It is expected that the interview will be uploaded to his X page and to his website.

On Tuesday, Carlson announced that he would seek an interview with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as all the previous interviews of the Ukrainian leader with US media outlets were not journalism, but propaganda.