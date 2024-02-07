Israeli threats to Iran not to be left unanswered — IRGC

DUBAI, February 7. /TASS/. Regardless of where in the world Israel threatens Iran’s interests, Tehran will respond, Abbas Nilfrushan, deputy commander for operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said.

"We would not leave unanswered whatever action the Israeli regime dares to take against our interests at any spot," the Press TV channel quoted him as saying.

According to Nilfrushan, Israel's strategy against Iran is "war in the gray zone," which is primarily aimed at "attempting to weaken the constituents of Iran's power such as the Islamic Republic's nuclear, missile, drone, and regional might." He also asserted that this strategy is based on waging an intelligence war and fanning the flames of the conflict with Iran to a level just short of crossing existing red lines of the Islamic republic. The deputy commander noted that Tehran is keen on "intelligence protection."

Nilfrushan also said that the US-headed unipolar world is finished and "the presence of great powers such as Russia, China, and Iran have shaped up a new situation, wherein the United States will not have a role." According to the deputy commander, in order to prevent this, "NATO is trying to expand eastwards and Israel is after eliminating the threats posed to its existence."

On January 31, General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of IRGC, said that Iran’s adversaries have unleashed a war against the country but Tehran stands firm and will not allow US threats to go unanswered.