Transnistria still on high terror alert — president

CHISINAU, February 6. /TASS/. The high (yellow) terrorist threat level has been extended in Transnistria over risks of terror attacks, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said,

"The yellow terrorist threat level will stay in place. Regrettably, such risks are not gone. So, we need to work in such conditions. This is a real threat and it needs to be reckoned with," he said at a meeting of the interior ministry board.

Transnistria has been on high terror alert for over a year. "Last year, we managed to prevent terror attacks on Transnistria, saving the lives of both military personnel and civilians. This is important," he stressed.

Transnistria’s ministry of state security said in March 2023 that it had thwarted a terror attack on Transnistrian officials and detained the suspected perpetrator and his accomplice. The criminals reportedly planned to activate an explosive device planted in a car in central Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria. According to Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky, the act of sabotage was sanctioned and organized by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

A series of terror attacks was staged in Transnistria in April 2022: the building of the ministry of state security in Tiraspol came under shelling from hand-held grenade launchers, the antennas of the television and radio center in the community of Mayak were blown up, and the military aerodromes near Tiraspol and Ribnita, as well as military depots in Cobasna, which hold about 20,000 tons of munitions stored there after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries, were attacked. No one was hurt.