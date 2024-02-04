Date of presidential election in Venezuela to be announced within days — Maduro

CARACAS, February 4. /TASS/. The date of the presidential election in Venezuela will be announced early next week, President Nicolas Maduro said.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez "organized a national dialogue this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to establish an electoral chronogram and set a date for this year’s election," he told a rally on the occasion of National Dignity Day in downtown Caracas.

"Due to the threats to the Venezuelan people and the confusion on the issue whether we will postpone the election or not <…>, we are convening all representatives of Venezuelan society and political parties," Rodriguez said, adding that all political parties and groups of electors have confirmed their participation in the nationwide consultations. According to the parliament speaker, the discussion is geared to work out proposals on the electoral calendar to the National Electoral Council to organize presidential election in 2024.

"The organized people is ready to win at the upcoming presidential election of this year, whenever it is held," Maduro stressed.