EU foreign ministers make no decision on arms deliveries to Kiev at informal meeting

BRUSSELS, February 3. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers have not agreed on military aid to Ukraine or prospects for increasing the funds of the European Peace Facility at their informal meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference after the meeting, adding that the discussions will continue at the February 19 ministerial meeting.

"[There were] substantial discussions about the military assistance, our unity. <…> We discussed the situation on the battlefield, the situation on military supplies, the Ukrainian assistance fund that, I hope, will be agreed on the next days inside the European Peace Facility," he said. "Our position remains firm: Ukraine needs more support, and a quicker support, the support has to come now," Borrell said.

On February 1, the European Union summit approved the allocation of 50 billion euro from the EU budget to Ukraine spread out over the next four years, but postponed a decision to increase the European Peace Fund to boost arms deliveries, tasking the foreign ministers with finalizing the details of this decision.