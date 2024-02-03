Iraq slams US statements of alleged coordination of attacks as falsification

CAIRO, February 3. /TASS/. The Iraqi authorities said that statements about Washington’s allegedly pre-coordinated with Baghdad the US Air Force attacks on border areas are nothing but a falsification, Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said.

"The American side deliberately falsified facts by claiming prior coordination [with Iraq] on the aggression carried out," the spokesman said.

He added that Washington's claims in this regard were "false and aimed at misleading the international public.".