French politician compares Macron's comments on nuclear weapons to treason

PARIS, February 3. /TASS/. The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot considers the statements of the country's President Emmanuel Macron on giving the European Union access to France's nuclear weapons as treason.

As the politician recalled, during a visit to Sweden, Macron said that "France has a responsibility to put its nuclear deterrent at the disposal of the European Union."

"This is treason. <...> This is a fundamental break with French doctrine. With Gaullism. Nuclear weapons are inseparable from our national sovereignty," Philippot said on his X page. "In fact, this is handing them over to the EU: it means that we could use them tomorrow, for example, in the event of a war between Poland or Latvia and Russia," he pointed out.

The Patriots party was created in February 2018, on the basis of an association of the same name. It intends to pursue a course for France's withdrawal from the EU.