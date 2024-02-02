UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia

THE HAGUE, February 2. /TASS/. The UN International Court of Justice ruled that it has jurisdiction in the dispute between Ukraine and Russia on application of the Convention on genocide, and that the lawsuit is acceptable, but it has significantly limited the spectrum of issues to be reviewed. The ruling was announced by Court President Joan Donoghue.

The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction, the judge noted, underscoring that Russia’s relevant preliminary objections must be satisfied.

Meanwhile the court acknowledged that it does have jurisdiction to review the issue of the lack of evidence that Ukraine is responsible for committing genocide in Donbass in violation of the Convention.