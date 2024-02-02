Israel, Russia see eye to eye on need to free Hamas hostages — Israeli envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Israel and Russia have some disagreements on a number of issues in the region and beyond, but not concerning the urgent need to secure the release of Israeli hostages still being held by radical Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the release of Israeli women with Russian passports from the Gaza Strip.

"There are numerous subjects on which Israel and Russia have some kind of disagreement. We don't agree on everything in our region in the current situation. But there is one issue, one mission, one subject on which there is no disagreement. Russia and Israel have one goal - to release all hostages," she said.

"Today we will not talk about all 136 hostages who have been held by Hamas for 118 days, but mainly about one of them - Sasha (Alexander Trufanov - TASS)," the ambassador added.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar, as well as relatives and friends of Russian citizen Trufanov, who is being held hostage in Gaza, and spoke about Russia’s diplomatic efforts to rescue its compatriots. Trufanov’s relatives expressed their gratitude to the Russian government for Moscow’s vigorous efforts that culminated in their release from captivity. They also voiced their hope for equally effective actions that will help Alexander himself return home.