Ecuador to transfer Russian weapons to US in exchange for new ones, president confirms

BUENOS AIRES, January 31. /TASS/. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has confirmed that his country will transfer Russian-made weapons to the United States in exchange for new equipment, despite Moscow’s protests.

"We have proved that this is scrap metal. Military vehicles and equipment cannot be transferred under international agreements, unlike such scrap metal," he said in an interview with the Ecuavisa television channel.

He vowed that Ecuador "will continue the deal in any case."

Noboa said on January 10 that Ecuador plannned to transfer Russian-and Ukrainian-made weapons to the United States in exchange for new equipment costing some $200 million.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that under the bilateral military cooperation agreement, Ecuador cannot transfer military products to third countries without Russia’s written consent.

Commander of United States Southern Command Laura Richardson said in January 2023 that Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and six more Latin American countries possess Russian-made weapons and the country would be willing to swap these Russian weapons for US-made ones if said countries agree to transfer them to Ukraine.