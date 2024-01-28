ECOWAS expecting official notification from three Sahel nations about their withdrawal

NAIROBI, January 28. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has not yet received a formal notification from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger about their withdrawal from the organization.

It said in a statement that it is still waiting for an official notification from the three countries. It also said that the ECOWAS Commission is open to talks.

The three Sahel countries said earlier in the day that they are quitting the Community, explaining their move by its insufficient anti-terrorist efforts and illegal sanctions against them.