IAEA sees no indications of diversion of nuclear material to nukes in Ukraine — Grossi

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen indications of diversion of nuclear material for military purposes in Ukraine, Director General Rafael Grossi said at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday.

"We are also continuing our vital safeguards verification activities across Ukraine, ensuring that there is no diversion of nuclear material for military purposes," Grossi said in a statement to the UNSC published on the IAEA website on Friday. "The Agency has not found any indication that would give rise to a [nuclear] proliferation concern," the IAEA chief noted.

A year ago, the global nuclear watchdog arranged the presence of its experts at the Khmelnitsky, Rivne [Rovno], South Ukraine and Chernobyl nuclear power plants.