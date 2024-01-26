Nearly quarter of Ukraine's population forced to relocate or leave country — UN official

TOKYO, January 26. /TASS/. More than 10 million people, or almost one-fourth of Ukraine's population, have been forced to either relocate within the country or move abroad over the past two years due to the ongoing fighting, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Japan’s NHK television.

According to him, over 6.3 million people have been forced to flee the country, while some 3.7 million have had to move to a new place of residence within Ukraine. "We see no signs of people returning to their former residences on a large scale. People are concerned that, given the persistent harsh realities, it would be challenging to do so," he said.

Grandi also said that more than 27,500 homes have been destroyed in Ukraine over the past two years. "We are facing quite a dilemma, since as the rebuilding continues, so too does the destruction," he added, emphasizing the need to continue supporting Ukraine.