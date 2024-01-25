Journalist Hersh says respect for Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping growing worldwide

NEW YORK, January 25. /TASS/. US and Ukrainian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu face increasing condemnation from the global community, while respect for Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is growing, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said on his blog.

"Biden’s support for Ukraine and Israel in their wars and his recent decision to attack the Houthis in Yemen have placed him in a club with two leaders, Bibi Netanyahu and Vladimir Zelensky, who are increasingly reviled in much of the world. The irony of Biden’s tenure has been a growth in respect outside of the West for Putin and Xi Jinping," he said on his blog on Substack.

Hersh also said that, "Lashing out at the Houthis, Biden is showing signs of political panic."

The journalist also described Biden’s involvement in the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as "disastrous."

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping love their countries and want them to succeed. He also repeatedly said that he had a good relationship with Putin.