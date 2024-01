BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The number of victims in the landslide in the Yunnan province in southwest China has risen to 44, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A day earlier 34 people were reported dead and 10 missing.

The landslide happened near the city of Zhaotong on January 22 at 5:51 a.m. Beijing time (9:51 p.m. GMT). About 1,000 residents were evacuated from the disaster zone.