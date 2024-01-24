Denmark donates $13 mln to strengthen cybersecurity of Ukrainian armed forces

STOCKHOLM, January 24. /TASS/. Denmark has allocated 91 million kroner ($13.26 million) to strengthen the cybersecurity of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Kingdom's Defense Ministry announced.

"The donation is made under the auspices of the Estonian-Luxembourg-led IT coalition for Ukraine, which Denmark has joined together with a number of other countries," the ministry says in a statement on its website.

It is noted that Denmark and other members of the IT coalition on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement in connection with the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine. In addition to Denmark, the coalition includes Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Estonia. At the moment, Luxembourg and Estonia have also announced financial assistance.

"The donation is an important contribution to the long-term support for the strengthening of Ukraine's cyber defense," says Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Since the spring of 2022, Denmark has allocated about 4.3 billion euros to Ukraine for military purposes and about 408 million euros for civilian purposes.