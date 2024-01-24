US Central Command says another strike on Yemen conducted

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. The US has conducted another strike on Yemen, having destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"On January 24 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sanaa time (coincides with Moscow time - TASS), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles," according to the report published on the CENTCOM page on the social network X (former Twitter).

"US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense," the report reads.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.