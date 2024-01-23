Palestine wants no-strings-attached permanent ceasefire in Gaza - top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 23. /TASS/. The Palestinian National Authority wants a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without any preliminary conditions, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said.

"We would like to see a ceasefire. A permanent ceasefire without any preliminary conditions. There should be no conditions for it," he said after talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

He also said that the Gaza Strip should be governed by the Palestinian National Authority, which, in his words, "has never left Gaza." According to al-Maliki, some 38,000 officials are staying in the Gaza Strip but their work was interrupted after October 7, 2023. "As soon as the war is over, they will resume their work and services to the population," he added.