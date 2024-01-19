Pakistan expresses readiness to cooperate with Iran on all issues — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, January 20. /TASS/. Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, that his country is ready to cooperate with Iran on the basis of mutual trust, The News newspaper reported after their telephone conversation.

According to the newspaper, the Pakistani minister expressed Islamabad’s readiness to cooperate with Tehran "on all issues on the basis of mutual trust," especially on the topics of security. This way Pakistan gave to understand that it doesn’t want to aggravate the situation and called on its Iranian partners to respect its territorial sovereignty, the newspaper noted.

On January 16, Iran struck two Jaish al-Zolm headquarters in Pakistan with missiles and drones. The Pakistani foreign ministry condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s airspace, which could result in serious consequences.

On January 18, the Pakistani foreign ministry said that in the course of an anti-terrorist operation the country’s armed forces had delivered strikes on extremists’ shelters in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. According to local authorities, nine people, including four children, were killed.