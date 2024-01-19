US seeks to send as much aid to Kiev as possible before January, 2025 — CNN

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. Washington intends to try to send as much aid to Ukraine before January, 2025, wary of potential re-election of ex-President Donald Trump, CNN reported citing its sources.

According to the report, the Biden Administration and the Congress have started discussing this perspective last year. The White House, the NATO headquarters and Kiev are "well aware" that, if Trump wins the November election, he will most likely cut the aid for Ukraine.

"Not only is it important that the monies get appropriated, but that they get disbursed before the election as any [fiscal year 2024] funds still waiting to be spent can get blocked by Trump," an unnamed US official told CNN.

According to Western assessments, the conflict in Ukraine will last between two and five years.