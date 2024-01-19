Israeli Air Force attacks Hezbollah outposts in south Lebanon

BEIRUT, January 19. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes carried out massive strikes at Hezbollah outposts in south Lebanon.

A source in the civil defense of the city of Marjaayoun told TASS that four air-based missiles were launched at Shia militants’ positions at the Jabal Blat heights.

"Several powerful explosions occurred, that were heard in the port of Tyre and the Bint Jbeil area," the source said. "Thick smoke rose from the bombing location; it is probable that an ammunition depot was hit during the attack."

According to the source, two other strikes were carried out at Shia firing positions between the villages of Kafr Kila and Odaisseh.

"At least 12 missiles were launched at the outskirts of Ramyeh, where Shia militants were most active in the past 24 hours," the source said. "In addition, Israeli drones pursued mobile resistance groups in At Tayri and Beit Yahoun areas."

Previously, the Al Nashra news website reported that Hezbollah forces fired several mortar salvos at IDF positions and Israeli settlement in Upper Galilee.

An IDF representative confirmed the fact of shelling of the Israeli territory, saying that strikes at military facilities and Hezbollah rocket positions in southern Lebanon were carried out in response.