Astana to host talks on finding paths for settling Syria conflict, humanitarian situation

ASTANA, January 19. /TASS/. Participants in an international meeting on Syria set to take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on January 24-25 will discuss comprehensive ways to resolve the situation in the country as well as related humanitarian issues, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting’s preliminary agenda includes issues related to the regional situation around Syria, efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the Syria issue, the humanitarian situation in the country and ways to step up the international community’s efforts to facilitate Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction," the ministry pointed out.

Delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as both the Syrian government and opposition, will take part in the negotiations. Representatives of Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross are also expected to attend the meeting as observers.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov announced earlier that on January 24-25, Kazakhstan’s capital would host the 21st international meeting on Syria as part of the Astana process based on a collective request by the guarantor countries.