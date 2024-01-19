Israeli strike kills at least 12 people in northern Gaza — TV

CAIRO, January 19. /TASS/. At least 12 people were killed and several others suffered wounds in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the broadcaster, the strike hit a residential building near Al-Shifa Hospital.

Palestine’s WAFA news agency, in turn, reports that Israeli strikes on a residential area in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza killed four people and left several more wounded.

The news agency added, citing sources, that the Israeli military had fired phosphorus shells at the southern outskirts of Khan Yunis. WAFA also said that Israeli forces had blockaded several school buildings where thousands of temporarily displaced persons were staying. Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria; later, a ground operation was launched in the Strip. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.