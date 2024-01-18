US Congress approves temporary spending bill to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress voted to approve a temporary spending bill that will keep certain US government agencies funded at current levels until March 1, and others - until March 8.

The bill is necessary to avoid a partial government shutdown that would otherwise take effect on January 19.

The vote was broadcast live on the lower chamber’s website.

A total of 314 lawmakers voted in favor of the document, 108 were against. At least two thirds of the votes were required to approve the initiative.

Earlier, the document received support from the US Senate. Now, the bill will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.