European Parliament questions Hungary’s future EU presidency

PARIS, January 18. /TASS/. The European Parliament has passed a resolution expressing doubt that Budapest is capable of successfully presiding over the European Union in the second half of 2024.

"The European Parliament <...> questions if the Hungarian government will be able to credibly fulfill this task in 2024, in view of its non-compliance with EU law and values," the document reads.

European Parliament members also blamed the Hungarian authorities for blocking "the decision on the essential MFF (multiannual financial framework - TASS) revision, including the Ukraine aid package, in full disrespect and violation of the EU’s strategic interests."

"The European Parliament <...> forcefully reiterates its insistence on the need for an urgent and targeted reinforcement of the MFF, providing for citizens’ needs and delivering on political commitments already undertaken, including funding for Ukraine; calls on the European Council to urgently agree on such a position in the extraordinary summit on February 1, 2024," the resolution adds.

As many as 345 European Parliament members voted for the resolution, while 104 voted against and 29 abstained.

The European Parliament’s resolutions are recommendatory and are not legally binding, however, they are widely used in the EU media and politics to promote certain political positions.

The presidency of the Council of the EU rotates among EU member states every six months. Belgium took over the presidency on January 1, 2024, and will be replaced by Hungary on July 1. Politico suggested earlier that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban might replace current European Council President Charles Michel who planned to step down early so he could run in the European Parliament election in June. In fact, this scenario is groundless because the European Council and the Council of the EU are two different institutions with different powers. In addition, Michel has announced that he will continue to perform his duties as head of the European Council right up to the European Parliament election and his successor will be picked without delay.