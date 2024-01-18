Retaliation: Pakistan's missile strike on Iran

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Pakistan's armed forces have launched missile strikes on Iran a day after Tehran did the same. Islamabad was targeting "anti-Pakistan armed groups."

According to the Iranian authorities, ten people were killed in the explosions in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

TASS has prepared a report on the strike.

Morning raid

- On Thursday morning, the AFP news agency quoted a Pakistani intelligence official as saying that missile strikes had been launched against militant camps of "anti-Pakistan" terrorist groups based in Iran.

- The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported explosions in several neighborhoods in Saravan County, located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province on the border with Pakistan.

- Pakistan's Foreign Ministry press service said a series of targeted precision military strikes eliminated "several terrorists."

- Iran's Fars news agency cited the deputy governor of the province of Sistan and Baluchestan as saying that the raid killed three women and four children, all of whom were not nationals of the Islamic republic. Later, the death toll has reportedly risen to ten.

- A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters that planes from Pakistan’s Air Force entered Iranian airspace to carry out the strikes.

Islamabad's stance

- Pakistan's Foreign Ministry emphasized that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran; the sole purpose of the missile strike was to safeguard Pakistan's "security and national interests."

- "This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars."

- Reuters quoted a Pakistani intelligence source as saying the Pakistani military targeted terrorists linked to the Balochistan Liberation Front.

- Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the acting prime minister of Pakistan's interim government, decided to leave the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to go back to Islamabad after the attack.

- Pakistan's armed forces are on extremely high alert and are ready to give a strong response to any actions by Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source inside Pakistan’s security forces.

- Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Islamabad backed the actions of its military, which struck terrorist hideouts in Iran, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

- "Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law," Alvi said.

Tehran's reaction

- An Iranian security official told Press TV that Tehran has demanded an explanation for the missile strikes from Islamabad.

- Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Tehran to seek clarification on the strike, Iran's Young Journalists Club news agency reported.

- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Pakistan's attack in a statement, confirming that the country's diplomatic representative had been summoned to provide an explanation.

China's mediation

- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said Chinese authorities are willing to help Pakistan and Iran resolve their differences if the parties agree to this.

- Beijing hopes that both Pakistan and Iran will "remain calm and restraint and avoid escalation of the tension" and continue to resolve mutual differences through dialogue and consultations.

Iran's previous strike

- On January 16, the Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian Armed Forces struck two headquarters of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group in Pakistan using drones and missiles.

- Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the strike, calling it a violation of the country's airspace that may result in severe consequences.

- According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, two children were killed in the Iranian strike.

- Jalil Abbas Jilani, the foreign minister in Pakistan's interim government, said in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, that Islamabad reserves the right to respond to these provocative actions.