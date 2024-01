MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom have delivered another series of strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the Al Masirah television channel belonging to the Houthi reported.

According to the TV channel, strikes were delivered on the Dhamar, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al-Bayda governorates. One strike was dealt of a Houthi facility in the settlement of al-Salif in the Hodeidah governorate on the Red Sea coast.