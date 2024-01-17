Houthi say they attacked US ship in Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on the US Genco Picardy ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni naval forces conducted an operation, during which the US Genco Picardy ship was attacked with several anti-ship missiles in the Gulf of Aden," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channels.

According to the spokesman, a direct hit on the target was reported.