US presidential contender calls to decide about participating in pointless wars

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. Pointless wars the United Sates was involved in cost it trillions of dollars and millions of lives and now the Americans need to choose whether they want to send their children to die fighting others’ wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy said.

"After 9/11, [US President] George Bush and [Vice President] Dick Cheney sent America’s sons and daughters - people my age - to die in the Middle East and racked up $7TN in debt for pointless wars that hurt this country. No-win wars that cost trillions, killed millions & made corrupt politicians billions," he wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

He noted that some of today’s presidential hopefuls, in particular Ronna Romney McDaniel, seem to want "to rack up trillions more in debt & send our sons and daughters to die fighting someone else’s war in places like Ukraine and the Middle East." "Now is our moment for choosing. We can choose the past. Or we can choose the future," he stressed.

Ramaswamy warned against sending military assistance to Israel, calling on the US administration to confine itself to diplomatic support.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.