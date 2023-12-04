Cuban, Iranian leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. Iran and Cuba insist on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and condemn genocide of the Palestinian people, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran.

"We expressed shared commitment to make urgent efforts to push the international community toward condemning Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, <…> and demanding an immediate ceasefire," he told a news conference, which was aired by the Iranian HispanTV Spanish-language television channel.

The Tasnim news agency reported earlier on Monday that the Cuban leader was visiting Iran for the first time since 2001 when Fidel Castro paid a visit to Tehran. Talks between Raisi and Diaz-Canel yielded seven agreements and memorandums on cooperation in such areas as healthcare, agriculture, energy, medicine, communications, mining, and research and development.