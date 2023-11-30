Group of 14 released hostages arrive in Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV, November 30. /TASS/. The group of 14 hostages who were released from the Gaza Strip has safely arrived in Israel where they were met by the military and security officers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF special forces and ISA (Israel Security Authority - TASS) forces are currently accompanying 14 released hostages - 10 Israeli and 4 Thais - in Israeli territory," it said, adding that after a primary medical examination of the hostages, IDF forces will continue to accompany them to hospitals where they will reunite with their families.