OSCE kept on ‘life support,’ says Austrian foreign minister

VIENNA, November 29. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is being on "life support," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said ahead of the OSCE ministerial meeting.

According to the Puls 24 television channel, the minister thinks that the OSCE spends 80% of its resources "battling for survival". Schallenberg opined that OSCE members should take on more commitments in order to support this organization.

"We are going to need more of the OSCE, not less, in the future," the minister said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is still possible to try to save the OSCE from the West, which is trying to use it in its own interests, but the chances of success are slim.