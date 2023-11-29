{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

OSCE kept on ‘life support,’ says Austrian foreign minister

Alexander Schallenberg thinks that the organisation spends 80% of its resources "battling for survival", reports Puls 24

VIENNA, November 29. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is being on "life support," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said ahead of the OSCE ministerial meeting.

According to the Puls 24 television channel, the minister thinks that the OSCE spends 80% of its resources "battling for survival". Schallenberg opined that OSCE members should take on more commitments in order to support this organization.

"We are going to need more of the OSCE, not less, in the future," the minister said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is still possible to try to save the OSCE from the West, which is trying to use it in its own interests, but the chances of success are slim.

Tags
Austria
Hamas must release hostages, surrender October 7 attackers for peace in Gaza - UN envoy
A real ceasefire can be achieved that will last decades, says Gilad Erdan
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Read more
Russian troops liberate Artyomovskoye community in DPR — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day
Read more
Armenian army plans to buy advanced weapons in 2022-2023
The Armenian PM said on December 21 that Yerevan had bought Russian Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile systems
Read more
Court of Arbitration for Sport registers appeal from WADA on RUSADA’s case
According to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, "on 22 September 2023, the WADA Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation of its Compliance Review Committee which alleged RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code"
Read more
Jeff Monson teaches kids how to fight at MMA school in Mariupol
The athlete came to the Dmitry Donskoi mixed martial arts club
Read more
Chinese foreign minister demands complete ceasefire in Gaza Strip
Wang Yi said, that prolonging the fighting would lead to more deaths and destruction
Read more
Finland’s unfounded troop amassment at border with Russia may cause tension, warns Kremlin
"This is an absolutely unprovoked and unfounded concentration of armed units at the border with Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Ukrainian forces repeatedly target civilian facilities in Donetsk Region — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the shelling will continue until the front line shifts
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day
Two violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Biden's words about solving Middle East issue prove that Russia is right — diplomat
Maria Zakharova specified that that the US president's statement on the two-state solution is also "yet another confirmation of the non-viability of the military option for settling the world's longest-running conflict"
Read more
North Korean satellite takes pictures of White House, Pentagon
According to the news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has already familiarized himself with the pictures
Read more
OSCE kept on ‘life support,’ says Austrian foreign minister
Alexander Schallenberg thinks that the organisation spends 80% of its resources "battling for survival", reports Puls 24
Read more
Russia, China should be both partners and strategic friends - ombudsman
Boris Titov said that both sides had held a lot of various events
Read more
Israel to resume operation in Gaza once humanitarian pause over — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister reaffirmed that all stated goals of the ground operation, including the destruction of the Hamas military and political potential, remain unchanged
Read more
Russian oil and gas revenues falling in January-July 2023, Finance Ministry says
According to the ministry, the revenues amounted to 4.2 bln rubles
Read more
Russia, Belarus to reach record high level in trade this year
"We will continue consistent elimination of existing barriers for mutual trade, support comfortable conditions of accessing markets for our companies," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pointed out
Read more
Russia worried over reports about Israel threatening to use chemical weapons — envoy
Israel is one of four countries which are not parties to the CWC, alongside Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan
Read more
UN secretary-general says humanitarian pause in Gaza not a solution
"The truce was a step in the right direction, it was a symbol of hope, but it doesn't solve the key problems we face," Antonio Guterres said
Read more
US interested in discussing nuclear issues with Russia — senior diplomat
"As Jake Sullivan said, we remain interested in talking on nuclear issues," US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins pointed out
Read more
Russian stock indices slightly decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Wednesday
"Buyers were inactive, despite a noticeable upward impulse in oil," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin
Read more
Putin approves draft strategic partnership treaty with Venezuela
The treaty will be signed by the leaders of the two countries
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more
NATO members pledge their enduring support for Ukraine — Blinken
It is reported that NATO members are willing to make sure that Kiev has what it needs to "retake territories"
Read more
IAEA head states growing number of attacks near nuclear power plants in Ukraine
According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, IAEA is deeply concerned about that
Read more
Netanyahu gone down in history as 'butcher of Gaza,' Erdogan says
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey "will use all available means to hold the Israeli government accountable to international law and the conscience of humanity"
Read more
Sixth group of hostages released in Gaza taken to Rafah crossing — TV
Egyptian medics are providing treatment to some of the former hostages who were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners under an agreement with Israel
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin's biography
Russia's President Vladimir Putin turns 69 on October 7, 2021
Read more
Russia notifies Japan on withdrawal from agreement on reduction of nuclear weapons
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Japan, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, carries out a blatantly anti-Russian policy
Read more
Ukraine lost chance to save lives when it tossed out peace treaty, Kremlin official says
Vladimir Medinsky was commenting on the recent revelations from David Arahamiya, a senior member of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Press review: Austria’s role in Russia-West spat and Russia’s new niche on China’s market
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 30
Read more
Russia sees sovereignty as freedom for its government and people — Putin
According to the head of state, the tradition of the Russian people is that a person cannot feel free "if his loved ones, his children, his Fatherland are not free"
Read more
US Air Force says eight airmen were onboard aircraft that crashed off Japan
"The crew’s conditions are unknown at this time," the statement added
Read more
Hamas ready to extend truce in Gaza Strip for four more days — AFP
The agreement initially provided for the possibility to extend the humanitarian pause for one day if an additional group of ten hostages is released
Read more
Ukraine not to join NATO in 2024 — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto’s conversation with Hungarian journalists was streamed on social media
Read more
Russian cutting-edge frigate undergoing state trials — defense chief
It was earlier reported that the cutting-edge frigate was set to join the Navy this year
Read more
Russia successfully tests tank counter-drone defensive suite in Ukraine operation
The Triton is a set of jamming modules and an antenna mounted on the armor and its configuration can be promptly altered by adding other modules to suppress new frequencies
Read more
NATO chief’s Balkans tour inflammatory, destructive move, Russian diplomat asserts
"We believe that NATO should end its policy aimed at destabilizing the Balkans, imposing its rules on the region and drawing new dividing lines there," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
North Korean satellite takes pictures of US aircraft carrier, military bases
On November 21, Pyongyang successfully launched its Malligyong-1 satellite on a Chollima-1 rocket and put it into orbit
Read more
Biden’s support of Minsk accords during Geneva summit seen as Russia’s success — expert
After the summit, Biden stated that he had reaffirmed his support of Ukraine to Putin, and both sides "agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreement"
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
NATO general says Zaluzhny’s plan too hard to pull off
The general also conceded that Ukrainian forces "aren’t moving forward quickly enough"
Read more
Russia knows about Finland’s agreements on deployment of NATO forces
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that Russia will be taking all possible precautions in response to NATO’s activity near its borders
Read more
Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to join EU sanctions against Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also commented on Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s statement that Russia poses a threat to the country
Read more
Beijing sees military operation with regard to Taiwan as legitimate option — China’s envoy
When asked if Beijing considers a special military operation against Taiwan possible, Liu Xiaoming said that the Chinese government reserves the right to take all possible measures to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country
Read more
Il-96-400M prototype aircraft completes first flight
According to the Russian Government, stability and controllability of the aircraft, operability of systems, the powerplant and landing approach radio equipment were tested during the flight
Read more
Israeli envoy not privy to details about Russians to be released by Hamas on Wednesday
According to Alexander Ben Zvi, Hamas may still be holding seven more Russians after the release of Ron Krivoi
Read more
OSCE can still be saved from Western influence, but chances are slim — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the fact that the structures of a new type, where all issues were being resolved on the basis of a balance and consensus, were furnishing significant support for multipolarity
Read more
Russia’s absence from OPCW Executive Council weakens Convention — senator
Russia received 65 votes against the required minimum of 66 votes
Read more
Pope Francis’ breathing problems persist due to flu — press office
His health condition is stable
Read more
Russia voted off OPCW Executive Council
Earlier, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Kirill Lysogorsky said in a speech at the conference that the United States and its allies are trying to oust Russia from the OPCW Executive Council
Read more
Wife of Ukraine’s spy chief, several military intel officers poisoned with heavy metals
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian news website Babel said Budanov’s wife had been poisoned with heavy metals
Read more
Situation on battlefield more difficult for Kiev than NATO expected — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also opined that Ukraine has "already made big victories" against Russia
Read more
Palestinian Islamic Jihad says gunmen seized Israeli servers containing intelligence data
According to Nasser Abu Sharif, one of the servers contained "a lot of names of spies, even spies inside the Islamic Republic"
Read more
Police confirm murder of Russian citizens in Bodrum — Russian Consulate General
A criminal case has been initiated over the incident
Read more
France, US are preferred candidates to host 2030, 2034 Winter Olympic Games — IOC
According to the statement, the IOC will start more detailed discussions with the Preferred Hosts, led by their National Olympic Committees
Read more
Syria on brink of being drawn into Middle East conflict — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya added that Russia supported the restoration of the Constitutional Committee's work "as part of the advancement of the Syrians-owned political process being conducted with UN assistance"
Read more
NATO, Ukraine sign cooperation program for 2024
A short statement was circulated after the meeting, listing areas of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO for the future, but no practical decisions concerning military assistance to Ukraine followed
Read more
City of Artyomovsk completely liberated — Russian Defense Ministry
In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk, the ministry stated
Read more
Seven countries enough to hold Intervision contest in 2024
Such events are costly and not all the states of CIS and BRICS may afford it, said Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy
Read more
Miss Universe National Costume pageant flaunts eye-catching, extravagant outfits
Bangkok will host the grand finale of Miss Universe 2018 on December 17
Read more
Russia’s sugar production rises by 21.6% in October — statistics
In October 2023, 208,000 metric tons of chocolate and confectionery goods with sugar were manufactured, representing a 4.1% increase over October 2022 and a 12.3% increase over September 2023
Read more
Finnish government ready to close last crossing point with Russia — prime minister
According to Petteri Orpo, the government may decide on the issue very soon
Read more
Abbas calls for international conference to protect Palestinians
It is time to hold an international peace conference, impose international will and recognize our people's right to exist, the president said
Read more
Sevmash shipyard floats Arkhangelsk SSGN
Sevmash is building a series of six project 885M strategic nuclear guided missile submarines
Read more
Rafah checkpoint remains closed as Israel refuses to suspend airstrikes — media
It is noted that Egypt does not accept a large number of refugees from Gaza due to economic problems, such as a rise in food prices and currency devaluation
Read more
Russia ready to address great challenges, Putin says
The head of state also noted that one of the goals was to preserve and multiply the people of Russia
Read more
In Ukraine US may step on rake of wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan
Sergey Ryabkov explained that the successful completion of the special military operation was "a decisive prerequisite for Washington to adjust its mode of thinking" accordingly
Read more
Russia capable of containing US without getting entangled in arms race — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that there were currently no draft documents capable of replacing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Read more
Strong wind, rain hinder efforts to get power back on in Crimea - Energy Ministry
The Ministry is overseeing the operation until the power supply is restored to all households of the region
Read more
90,000 artillery rounds, 200 high-precision missiles fired by Israel at targets in Gaza
Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt
Read more
G7 calls upon Hamas to release all hostages without preconditions
Also, the group called for "the facilitated departure of all foreign nationals" from the Gaza Strip and emphasized "Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, in accordance with international law"
Read more
Budapest could serve as venue for Europe to see Russian musicians — envoy
As Mikhail Shvydkoy pointed out, Budapest can become a place for listening to Russian music, which is essentially impossible in other European capitals today
Read more
Russian diplomat sees US trying to use satellites to take down governments
"In effect, we are witnessing a new model of provoking internal conflicts and toppling governments which do not fit into the so called rules-based world order," Sergey Belousko stressed
Read more
Israeli soldiers eliminate two high-ranking radicals in Jenin camp — IDF
According to the IDF press service, soldiers surrounded the building and then the parties exchanged fire
Read more
Press review: Zelensky fears second Maidan and what lies ahead for Argentina post-election
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 21st
Read more
Czech Republic mulling potential freezing of more pieces of Russian state property
They may become subjects to national sanctions in addition to around 70 buildings, on which the country’s government took a similar decision on November 15, Czech Television reported
Read more
Hungary interested in expanding cultural ties with Russia — envoy
As Mikhail Shvydkoy noted, "it is clear that the cultural sphere can be a platform on which Russian-Hungarian ties can develop even apart from ministries and agencies"
Read more
Gaza ceasefire could be extended for two more days — news agency
As for the number of hostages to be released after the ceasefire extension, it is still under discussion
Read more
Ukraine’s army abandons about 200 dead soldiers in hasty retreat near Donetsk, says DPR
Russian forces are now evacuating the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, Yan Gagin noted
Read more
Russia's GDP up by 3.2% year-on-year in January-October — economy ministry
According to the ministry’s official forecast, this year, the country’s GDP is expected to grow by 2.8%
Read more
Russia fighting Nazis in Kiev’s government, not ordinary Ukrainians — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, political efforts need to be consolidated to bring victory closer
Read more
No peace in Middle East unless Palestine’s rights respected — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi added that Beijing calls for launching a multilateral settlement process and insists on convening a peace conference
Read more
International community fails to protect Palestine — top diplomat
"Regional escalation cannot be avoided without an end to Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza," Riyad al-Maliki pointed out
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry drafts bill mandating 'loyalty agreements' for foreign visitors
Under the bill, a foreigner would be barred from hindering the work of Russian public authorities and discrediting the country’s domestic or foreign policies and public authorities or government officials
Read more
NATO states do not pressure Ukraine to begin peace talks with Russia — Stoltenberg
According to the official, NATO has seen no signals that Putin wants a peaceful resolution of this conflict, with Ukraine existing as a sovereign and independent state
Read more
Russia’s weekly inflation reaches 0.33% - statistics
In annual terms, inflation totaled 7.52%
Read more
UN chief reveals number of staff killed in Gaza
Antonio Guterres added that "civilians - including United Nations personnel - must be protected"
Read more
Iran’s supreme leader says US plans to form 'a new Middle East' failed
Ali Khamenei stated that Hamas attacks US policy in the Middle East and expressed hope for the "elimination" of US influence in the region
Read more
Four policemen killed, 18 wounded in shelling of Kherson Region on Tuesday
It is reported that five policemen sustained serious wounds and were hospitalized, while the rest were treated at the scene
Read more
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Read more
Israeli instructors return from Ukraine after HAMAS attack — Russian forces
Previously, Russian officials said that Israeli mercenaries were fighting in Ukraine, but there were no reports of Israeli troops
Read more
Putin says West doesn’t need big Russia
The president accused Western elites of making Russophobia and neo-Nazism their official ideology
Read more
West sees Palestinians as second-class citizens, Russia’s UN envoy says
Vasily Nebenzya also pointed out that the Middle East resolution adopted by the UN Security Council as a result of the US position provides only for humanitarian pauses and lacks a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of its provisions
Read more
Turkey to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid within weeks
There were no new demands and conditions from Ankara, Tobias Billstrom noted
Read more
Russian peacekeepers shut down another observation post in Karabakh — Defense Ministry
The ministry said that continuous interaction with Baku is maintained to ensure security and compliance with the norms of humanitarian law with regard to civilians
Read more
Ukrainian army shells childcare center in Tokmak with HIMARS
It is reported that 68 minors were to be accommodated in the center from January 1, 2024
Read more
Hamas must release hostages, surrender October 7 attackers for peace in Gaza - UN envoy
A real ceasefire can be achieved that will last decades, says Gilad Erdan
Read more