Ukraine crisis

Kiev meets nearly all preconditions for holding EU accession talks, von der Leyen affirms

The EC president stressed that the EU is still supporting Kiev, but that the responsibility for this lies with the leaders of the member states

BRUSSELS, November 29. /TASS/. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has asserted that Ukraine has already fulfilled nearly all requirements to be eligible to begin formal talks on the country’s accession to the European Union.

According to Politico’s European edition, the EC chief described Ukrainian reforms as "deeply impressing."

Von der Leyen also disagreed with the idea that the West was growing weary with Ukraine. She stressed that the EU is still supporting Kiev, but that the responsibility for this lies with the leaders of the member states.

On November 8, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission had recommended that the EU Council launch accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine and grant candidate status to Georgia. That said, the EC’s recommendation to start negotiations specified that Ukraine had to meet a number of conditions. Replying to a question as to whether there was a possibility that Ukraine’s accession could become a reality at least by 2030, the EC chief said that the process is not tied to any specific dates.

Tags
Ukraine crisisEU
Estonia’s top diplomat says border with Russia may be closed
Earlier, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said that Tallinn would not follow Helsinki’s suit in closing the border with Russia at this time
Hamas invites Musk to visit Gaza Strip
Musk visited Israel on November 27, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog
Ukraine’s army abandons about 200 dead soldiers in hasty retreat near Donetsk, says DPR
Russian forces are now evacuating the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, Yan Gagin noted
Russia fighting Nazis in Kiev’s government, not ordinary Ukrainians — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, political efforts need to be consolidated to bring victory closer
Complete exit of Baltic states from BRELL energy system to affect electricity prices
The Baltic countries are implementing the project of synchronizing their power grids with Europe via Poland, initially planned to be completed in 2025
Russia capable of containing US without getting entangled in arms race — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that there were currently no draft documents capable of replacing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
US ramping up efforts at fomenting unrest, regime change in Russia — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, a scenario of confrontation between Moscow and Washington has become "a certainty that must be taken into account"
UN secretary-general says humanitarian pause in Gaza not a solution
"The truce was a step in the right direction, it was a symbol of hope, but it doesn't solve the key problems we face," Antonio Guterres said
Israeli forces raid West Bank city of Jennin — TV
At least five Palestinians were injured
NATO activity lowers nuclear threshold of military scenarios, says senior Russian diplomat
"This is what is being laid out in the alliance’s plans today. We see that the nuclear component becomes increasingly tangible even in the practice of military drills," Alexander Grushko added
Syria on brink of being drawn into Middle East conflict — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya added that Russia supported the restoration of the Constitutional Committee's work "as part of the advancement of the Syrians-owned political process being conducted with UN assistance"
Russian Interior Ministry drafts bill mandating 'loyalty agreements' for foreign visitors
Under the bill, a foreigner would be barred from hindering the work of Russian public authorities and discrediting the country’s domestic or foreign policies and public authorities or government officials
Russian senator critical of Stoltenberg’s claim situations in Ukraine, Gaza differ
Konstantin Kosachev noted that NATO Secretary General created a false narrative that some people had rights and others were simply expendable material
Saving people of Russia is task for generations to come, says Putin
The Russian leader added that support for the family, motherhood and childhood should be the focus of attention of all spheres of public administration
US interested in discussing nuclear issues with Russia — senior diplomat
"As Jake Sullivan said, we remain interested in talking on nuclear issues," US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins pointed out
Moscow hosting first international BRICS+ Fashion Summit — city cultural office
The summit will bring together prominent fashion industry professionals, young designers, bloggers and experts from diverse countries
Germany forced to find funds for Kiev in non-military budget items — lawmaker
Germany is facing a budget crisis that could lead to adjustments in the financing of various projects next year
Mozhaisk diesel-electric submarine joins Navy
It is armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles and was developed by the Rubin Design Bureau to fight hostile submarines and warships, defend naval bases, coastal and sea communications, and engage in patrol and reconnaissance
Escalation of tensions in Syria could ignite some 'power kegs' in that country — UN envoy
"We need more than just good intentions: We need sustained deescalation operationalized through robust channels between all stakeholders," Najat Rochdi elaborated
Russia sees sovereignty as freedom for its government and people — Putin
According to the head of state, the tradition of the Russian people is that a person cannot feel free "if his loved ones, his children, his Fatherland are not free"
Drone attack leaves two territorial defense fighters wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all necessary medical assistance was provided to the wounded
Elon Musk says not yet ready to visit Gaza on Hamas invitation, says it’s too dangerous
"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," US entrepreneur Elon Musk said
NATO foreign ministers recognize failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive — Hungarian MFA
"Regarding the course of the counteroffensive in Ukraine, they mostly said that it brought lower-than-expected results," Peter Szijjarto added
In Ukraine US may step on rake of wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan
Sergey Ryabkov explained that the successful completion of the special military operation was "a decisive prerequisite for Washington to adjust its mode of thinking" accordingly
Russian air defense forces shoot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow
There were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell
Black Sea fleet frigate strikes Ukrainian military targets with four Kalibr missiles
The Ministry of Defense reported that Black Sea fleet warships are successfully fulfilling designated tasks
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
US fully responsible for situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, it was precisely Washington’s policies that have served as the primary sources of tension in the conflict zone
Electrical substation feeding Kherson Region’s power grid damaged by Ukrainian fire
This led to power outages, the local electric company said
'Left in the lurch': Ukrainian soldiers pay for own gear, fed up with Zelensky — Bild
"Soldiers testified that most movements on the frontline are done exclusively in the evening or after hours to avoid detection by drones," the article says
TASS first deputy chief elected to key post in UNESCO media development program
The mission issued a statement announcing the election, which notes that Russia "continues to promote the goals" of the International Program for the Development of Communication
Russian aircraft destroy Ukraine’s Buk missile system - Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, the targets were destroyed by air-to-surface missiles
Ukraine lost chance to save lives when it tossed out peace treaty, Kremlin official says
Vladimir Medinsky was commenting on the recent revelations from David Arahamiya, a senior member of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian parliament
Turkey supports Hungary's proposal to review stance on conflict in Ukraine
DPRK satellite brought into orbit — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that he has no information on whether the North Korean satellite took photos of the White House or the Pentagon
Three explosive devices detonate adjacent to Israeli troops in Gaza
According to the IDF, a number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents
Wife of Ukraine’s spy chief, several military intel officers poisoned with heavy metals
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian news website Babel said Budanov’s wife had been poisoned with heavy metals
Argentina’s president-elect converts to Judaism — agency
It is noted that Milei has on a number of occasions announced plans to visit Israel and move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Iranian Navy monitors US aircraft carrier in Persian Gulf
According to the report, the Iranian military tracked and identified the US naval task force using various surveillance technologies, such as drones
US effectively stopped combating Islamic State in Syria — Russian UN envoy
As stated by Vasily Nebenzia, "regional interventions of the Westerns, carried out under the pretext of alleged fight with terrorism, continue to play an extremely destabilizing role"
Progress MS-23 to undock from ISS, making room for new spacecraft
The Progress MS-23 resupply vehicle will undock from the Poisk research module of the ISS at 10:55 a.m. Moscow time and begin an autonomous flight
Hamas ready for comprehensive prisoner swap deal with Israel — senior official
Some 200 hostages taken in the October 7 attack on Israel remain in the hands of Hamas
Russia’s only infantry fighting vehicle manufacturer files for bankruptcy
KMZ in 2015 struck a long-term contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry to supply in 2015-2017 more than 200 BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Russian army units
Lionel Messi adds to long list of accolades, named century's top footballer — web portal
Earlier this year, Messi parted ways with storied French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after signing with them as a free agent in the summer of 2021
Zaporozhye NPP reconnected to its external power supply source — IAEA
The plant was disconnected from its main power supply line as a result of a short circuit on November 26
Russian marines take two strongpoints near Ugledar under control — top brass
The Ukrainian army is also pulling in all available reserves to the Ugledar area as it is losing control over strongpoints, the source added
Turkey to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid within weeks
There were no new demands and conditions from Ankara, Tobias Billstrom noted
Finland’s unfounded troop amassment at border with Russia may cause tension, warns Kremlin
"This is an absolutely unprovoked and unfounded concentration of armed units at the border with Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Iran’s top diplomat asks International Criminal Court to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza
"The barbaric bombardment of the Gaza Strip and Israel's invasion of the enclave, which have left more than 14,000 civilians killed and at least 32,000 wounded, are clear examples of war crimes," the statement reads
Press review: Gaza truce stands on shifting sands and no outside hand in China-Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 28th
Kiev troops fired over 140 munitions towards DPR in past day
As a result of the attacks, which used rockets and shells of various types, as well as attack drones, nine civilians were injured
Senior member says Hamas wants to extend truce with Israel
A member of the politburo of the radical movement, Ghazi Hamad, announced his readiness to conclude a comprehensive or partial agreement
Sevmash shipyard floats Arkhangelsk SSGN
Sevmash is building a series of six project 885M strategic nuclear guided missile submarines
Over 50,000 houses in Gaza Strip destroyed by Israeli air strikes
Over 12,000 civilians were killed, including 5,000 children
Failure of Kiev’s offensive shows Russia should not be underestimated — Secretary General
"We see that even with all the significant help from NATO countries, the Ukrainians have not been able to move the front line during this year, this only confirms the fact that Russia cannot be underestimated," he said
G7 calls upon Hamas to release all hostages without preconditions
Also, the group called for "the facilitated departure of all foreign nationals" from the Gaza Strip and emphasized "Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, in accordance with international law"
Joint Expeditionary Force to send warships to patrol Baltic Sea
This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson
Russia’s mission to UN sees no signs of possible end to current Middle East escalation
Senior Israeli officials’ plans to continue intense hostilities in the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause are extremely alarming, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Chumakov said
Russia to bear in mind possibility of NATO ships escorting vessels from Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about the need for using NATO ships to protect the bulk carriers leaving Ukraine were an absolute cover for Kiev's "military adventures"
Roscosmos head says Russia can destroy any aggressor at any distance in minutes
The head of Roscosmos also expressed hope that Russia wouldn’t have to use the missiles that the state corporation builds because they are "the last resort"
Ukrainian army shells childcare center in Tokmak with HIMARS
It is reported that 68 minors were to be accommodated in the center from January 1, 2024
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian combat drone training center over past day
Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Kiev itself confesses to being ruled from outside — Kremlin aide
"Our president [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said that the current Kiev authorities are neither sovereign nor independent when making crucial political decisions," Vladimir Medinsky noted
Hungary’s top diplomat cautions NATO against military confrontation with Russia
Peter Szijjarto also noted that in Hungary’s view, the North Atlantic Alliance should step up the fight against terrorism in light of increased illegal migration
Syrian issue exposes West’s double standards most vividly — Russia’s UN envoy
As stated by Vasily Nebenzia, the West denies the republic the right to self-defense
Russia ready to address great challenges, Putin says
The head of state also noted that one of the goals was to preserve and multiply the people of Russia
Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to join EU sanctions against Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also commented on Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s statement that Russia poses a threat to the country
Handover of Scythian Gold to Ukraine tantamount to theft — Russian MFA
"The attempt to conceal the actual theft of cultural property by a verdict by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands once again calls into question the independence and impartiality of the Dutch judicial system," Maria Zakharova said
Russian diplomat sees US trying to use satellites to take down governments
"In effect, we are witnessing a new model of provoking internal conflicts and toppling governments which do not fit into the so called rules-based world order," Sergey Belousko stressed
Russia knows about Finland’s agreements on deployment of NATO forces
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that Russia will be taking all possible precautions in response to NATO’s activity near its borders
Ukraine’s military amasses troops near Gorlovka for attacks, says DPR
Over the past 48 hours alone, the Ukrainian army has lost roughly 20 soldiers killed in failed attempts to attack Russian army positions in that frontline area, Yan Gagin said
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
Russia will deliver the vehicles to Serbia free of charge in a gesture of support for the Balkan nation, media reported
Medvedev sees Russian frigate’s trip as `New Year gift' to NATO
He said the frigate carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles which began its trip to NATO’s shores yesterday was "a major New Year gift
US played destructive role in Middle East conflict — Russia’s mission to UN
The Russian diplomat Dmitry Chumakov added that Russia has repeatedly warned that this approach was "futile and dangerous" and openly warned about the "tragic consequences" that it may entail
Russia to go ahead with Project 636.3 submarine series for Fleets, says Navy chief
Head of the Admiralty Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) Andrey Veselov highlighted that the shipbuilder was fulfilling all of its contractual commitments on time
Putin says West doesn’t need big Russia
The president accused Western elites of making Russophobia and neo-Nazism their official ideology
Growing production costs of shale gas to influence LNG price — Gazprom
"The US anticipates either an increase or a significant drop in volumes of shale gas in long-term forecasts of the shale industry development in the country," the Russian gas holding added
UK’s Urenco to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine until 2035
According to Energoatom, the current contract with Urenco expires in 2025
Russia needs more info to assess guarantorship model for Palestine — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov said that the West, which criticized Russia when it launched its special military operation in Ukraine, remained silent about the situation in the Gaza Strip
Belarus ratifies memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization
The document obliges Minsk to follow goals and principles enshrined by the SCO charter, the SCO Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation and other international treaties and documents adopted by the organization
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Baltic countries' boycott of OSCE Ministerial Council not to affect organization — MFA
On November 28, the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia would boycott the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje because of the participation of Sergey Lavrov
NATO needs to be prepared for more fighting in Ukraine, says secretary general
Jens Stoltenberg also said that he was "very careful predicting the developments along the frontline because wars are by nature unpredictable"
Starship appears to have exploded – SpaceX
According to the company, this happened a few minutes after the start of Starship
Washington’s recent steps seriously harm ties, Azerbaijani president tells top US diplomat
Ilham Aliyev also noted that Baku had canceled visits by high-ranking US officials
Russia has no imperialist plans in Europe — Lavrov
It is stressed that Russia was forced to launch its special military operation in Ukraine because the neo-Nazi regime in that country, condoned by the West, has taken to exterminating everything Russian
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
NATO aims to contain Russia, sacrifices Ukraine’s people — Kremlin spokesman
"We understand this perfectly well and are building our further policy precisely in accordance with these realities," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Russia notifies Japan on withdrawal from agreement on reduction of nuclear weapons
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Japan, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, carries out a blatantly anti-Russian policy
Russia ready to cooperate with Africa in peaceful nuclear development — diplomat
"Active work on the implementation" of agreements reached at the latest Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg is underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stressed
Ukrainian parliament speaker to visit US soon to discuss aid to Kiev
Ruslan Stefanchuk reported this to the newspaper Politico
G7 urges Houthis to refrain from attempts of disrupting maritime traffic in Middle East
The statement, released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office says: "Emphasizing the importance of maritime security, we call on all parties not to threaten or interfere with lawful exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by all vessels"
Roscosmos chief says name for future orbital station may be chosen by Russians
The Director General of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, noted that he had not yet thought about the possible name of the station
Some 1,100 tons of fuel delivered to Gaza Strip from Egypt
The media also reported that eight wounded Palestinians have arrived at the Rafah crossing to be further transferred to an Egyptian hospital
Elon Musk agrees with Israel’s Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
The US businessman also opined that, unlike the Hamas, Israel tries to avoid killing civilians
Ukraine official’s revelations expose Kiev-staged provocation in Bucha — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Arakhamia claimed that it was former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who prohibited Kiev from signing peace agreements with Russia following talks in Istanbul in late March 2022 and demanded that Ukraine continue military activities against Russia
Germany not pushing harder for Minsk deals 'mistake' — Saxony minister-president
Michael Kretschmer believes that Ukraine needs a peace initiative, bringing in China, Turkey and other countries to mediate negotiations with Russia
Russia has right to shoot down Starlink satellites — US analyst
"In the realm of the law of war, a nation needs to target military targets and to refrain from targeting civilian targets," he said
North Korean satellite takes pictures of White House, Pentagon
According to the news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has already familiarized himself with the pictures
Several hundred Russian citizens waiting for evacuation in Gaza Strip, Egypt — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that internet and communication services have been down for some time in the Gaza Strip
