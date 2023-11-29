Kiev meets nearly all preconditions for holding EU accession talks, von der Leyen affirms

BRUSSELS, November 29. /TASS/. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has asserted that Ukraine has already fulfilled nearly all requirements to be eligible to begin formal talks on the country’s accession to the European Union.

According to Politico’s European edition, the EC chief described Ukrainian reforms as "deeply impressing."

Von der Leyen also disagreed with the idea that the West was growing weary with Ukraine. She stressed that the EU is still supporting Kiev, but that the responsibility for this lies with the leaders of the member states.

On November 8, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission had recommended that the EU Council launch accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine and grant candidate status to Georgia. That said, the EC’s recommendation to start negotiations specified that Ukraine had to meet a number of conditions. Replying to a question as to whether there was a possibility that Ukraine’s accession could become a reality at least by 2030, the EC chief said that the process is not tied to any specific dates.