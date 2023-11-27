Israel in receipt of list of hostages to be released from Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 27. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have received a list of the fourth group of hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip during the day, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"Following the receipt of the list of hostages to be released today (Monday) as part of the arrangements this information has been forwarded to the families of the abductees," the statement reads.

The office did not specify the composition of the group or the number of hostages being released.

"We are asking the media to act with caution and responsibility. We will continue to provide the latest verified information as necessary. We are asking you to avoid spreading rumors and unofficial information," the office added.

Earlier, the Ynet portal reported, citing an Israeli source, that an agreement on the release of a fourth group had been reached. It should eventually include 11 people: 9 children and 2 mothers.

On November 22, Hamas reported reaching a 4-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip with Israel, brokered by Egypt and Qatar. The agreements envisaged multi-step release of 50 children, teenagers (under 19) and women held in the enclave in exchange for 150 teenagers (under 19) and women from Israeli prisons. The truce came into force on November 24 at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT).