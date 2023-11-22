Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance fires missiles at US military base in Syria

BEIRUT, November 22. /TASS/. Iraq-based Shia movement, the Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance, said on Telegram that it had fired the US base in Shaddadi, in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.

According to the statement, the attack came as a response to "crimes committed [by Israel] against the people of the Gaza Strip" with the US support.

The statement says several missiles were fired and allegedly hit designated targets.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden warned that his country would, if necessary, deliver more strikes on Iran-backed groups who are responsible for attacks on US troops in the Middle East.