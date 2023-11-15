US, China must ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’ — Biden

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15. /TASS/. The US and China must guarantee that their competition will not escalate into a conflict, and Washington intends to act in this direction exactly, US President Joe Biden said, opening the meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, California.

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Biden said, adding that the US and China must manage this competition responsibly. "This is what the United States want and what we intend to do. I also believe that is what the world wants from the both of us."

The negotiations between the two leaders take place at the Filoli estate, located 40 km south of San Francisco.