{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
APEC Summit

US, China must ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’ — Biden

The negotiations between the two leaders take place at the Filoli estate, located 40 km south of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15. /TASS/. The US and China must guarantee that their competition will not escalate into a conflict, and Washington intends to act in this direction exactly, US President Joe Biden said, opening the meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, California.

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Biden said, adding that the US and China must manage this competition responsibly. "This is what the United States want and what we intend to do. I also believe that is what the world wants from the both of us."

The negotiations between the two leaders take place at the Filoli estate, located 40 km south of San Francisco.

Tags
ChinaUnited StatesJoseph BidenXi JinpingAPEC Summit
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli army says Hamas’ weapons, command center found in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital
According to the top brass, Al-Shifa and other hospitals were used by Hamas as a shelter
Read more
Hundreds of people protesting against APEC summit in San Francisco
They are yelling slogans that are directed against large corporations, urge action against climate change and call for an end to hostilities in Palestine
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to make first landing on Moon in 2031-2040 — space firm
The report suggests that this stage of exploring the Earth’s natural satellite is set to commence crewed expeditions and geological surveys
Read more
US military jet crashes in eastern Mediterranean
The statement didn’t specify the type of the aircraft or whether there were any casualties
Read more
First batch of AK-203 rifles undergoes tests in India
In January, Rosoboronexport said IRRPL in Korwa began the production of AK-203
Read more
Over 140 tons of Russian humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza — MFA
"On November 10, emergencies ministry’s planes airlifted from Kazan to Egypt batches of food and medicines for the residents of the Gaza Strip," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Read more
Three people in Turkey ask Istanbul prosecutors to sue Netanyahu in ICC
Ankara has not officially commented on the petition
Read more
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
Read more
US strikes on pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria result in deaths of 6 people — TV
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin earlier confirmed that US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on Sunday against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria
Read more
Russia remains one of world leaders in number of scientists — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that Russia is also a leader in terms of spending on science
Read more
Ukraine conflict can’t be resolved unless Russian speakers’ rights recognized — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky indulged himself in "the blatantly Neanderthal policy of Russophobia," but this has produced "the opposite effect and led to systemic resistance"
Read more
Ukraine's joining NATO unacceptable for Russia in any form whatsoever — MFA
"We are repeatedly explaining our position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. By parts or without certain parts - Ukraine's accession to the Atlantic bloc is unacceptable for Russia in any form," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three Ukrainian command posts in Donetsk area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 180 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Attacks on Israel will stop if it ends genocide in Gaza — Iranian foreign minister
Al Hadath television reported on November 10 that an agreement had been reached to exchange Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli prisons for 100 women and children that are held hostage by Hamas
Read more
EC has sharply upgraded its 2023 GDP dynamics outlook for Russia to 2% from 0.9%
Russia’s GDP growth in each of 2024 and 2025 is expected at 1.6%, according to the report
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian forces destroyed roughly 95 Ukrainian troops and three Polish-made self-propelled artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft to begin next year — Rostec
The holding noted that delivery times could be delayed by a few months so that the company has time to ensure the safety requirement of the aircraft
Read more
Dutch Yandex N.V. mulls selling all its assets in Russia at once — Reuters
Yandex is also considering an option when the Russian management takes control over the company
Read more
Sanya holds presentations of Hainan's tourism potential in Kazakhstan
According to the Sanya Tourism Board, meetings with representatives of Kazakhstani companies were held during the visit
Read more
Kazakhstan oil output reached 74.8 mln tons in 10 months of 2023
The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2022 amounted to 84.2 mln tons
Read more
EU plans to present 12th package of sanctions against Russia soon - EC
The latest EU sanctions list is expected to include more than 100 individuals and 40 business entities
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, amassed enemy personnel in Kherson area
It is specified that Russian forces destroyed as many as 40 Ukrainian troops in that direction over the past 24 hours
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat discusses BRICS cooperation with Iranian counterparts
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting touched upon some other issues of bilateral interest
Read more
2023 ATP Finals: Spanish top racquet Alcaraz blasts past Rublev with straight sets win
The match lasted for one hour and 14 minutes
Read more
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Read more
Finnish government plans to close border with Russia on Thursday
It is not yet known if it is planned to close all or some border crossings with Russia
Read more
Netanyahu says Hamas has 'no place to hide'
The Israeli Prime Minister made this statement during his visit to the Israeli military base in Zikim, located near the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Syrian terrorists plot to destabilize Idlib province — Russian military
"In the Idlib governorate, militants have amassed a large batch of makeshift weaponry, as well as rockets and artillery shells," the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Read more
Russia’s inflation slows to 0.23% from November 8 to November 13
In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of November 13, 2023 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) amounted to 7.26%
Read more
US offered Russia to hold back-room talks at APEC summit, Russian MFA says
"Nevertheless, Washington's policy of fruitless verbal altercations still prevails," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Armenia ready to hold peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan in Washington – security chief
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan noted that Yerevan hopes, if possible, to sign a peace treaty before the end of 2023
Read more
UN Security Council turns down Russia’s amendment to Mideast resolution
Five countries supported the amendment, nine members abstained
Read more
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Read more
Patients trapped in fire inside Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza Strip — TV
According to the media, there are currently 90 patients and about 9,000 people taking shelter inside the hospital
Read more
Russia, Azerbaijan expected to sign agreement on Rasht-Astara construction by end of 2023
On May 17, Russia and Iran signed an agreement under the North-South project for the collaborative building of a 160-kilometer portion of the Rasht-Astara route between Azerbaijan and Iran, providing through passage to Persian Gulf ports
Read more
Moscow cannot ignore Armenian politicians' anti-Russian rhetoric — MFA spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova noted that Yerevan has recently been taking steps that are at variance with the previously achieved agreements with Moscow
Read more
Honest elections important for maintaining domestic political stability — Putin
The president pointed out that the key role in the organization and conduct of elections naturally belonged to the election commissions, each of which acted independently on the basis of the law, its competence, functions and internal control
Read more
China-US relations not smooth, but competition not an option — Xi Jinping
The two leaders are holding talks at Filoli Estate, 40 kilometers south of San Francisco
Read more
IOC calls on National Olympic Committees to skip 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia
"Considering the increasing politicization of world sport, we would ask that all NOCs exercise caution with respect to this initiative," IOC Director of National Olympic Committees Relations James Macleod said
Read more
Denmark will violate international law if it stops Russian tankers in its waters — MFA
It was earlier reported that Denmark was going to inspect and detain tankers with Russian oil that navigate through Danish channels
Read more
West fails in Ukraine, gets hold of Armenia — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow considered the recent steps of Armenia's leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s refusal to participate in the CSTO summit in Minsk, the expansion of Western arms supplies to Armenia, and Yerevan’s contacts with Kiev as "links in the same chain"
Read more
North Korea marks 110th anniversary of Kim Il-sung’s birth
In North Korea, Kim Il-sung is revered as "the great leader of the Korean people" and "the Sun of the nation"
Read more
Russia ready to develop military-technical cooperation with Laos
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the parties discussed in detail the vital aspects of bilateral defense relationship
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to attend intergovernmental commission meeting
According to the report, issues of science and technology may also be discussed during the meeting
Read more
Russian troops advance 600 meters in Zaporozhye direction
Vladimir Rogov earlier said the Russian forces had advanced 200 meters in the Vasilyevskoe direction and seized a hostile stronghold
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Russian money transfers to Georgia down 4.8-fold in October year-on-year
Russia still tops the list of money senders to Georgia with a 21.8% share, followed by Italy and the US
Read more
Russian-British relations not to change after Cameron made foreign secretary — ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, there is an impression that the party’s affairs "are not very good if they have to make a bid and invite retirees"
Read more
Hostilities in Palestine kill more civilians than conflict in Ukraine — PM
According to the latest data, the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 10,569
Read more
Belarus' GDP grew by 3.8% in 10 months — Ministry of Economy
Alexander Chervyakov explained GDP growth as the recovery of practically all economic sectors
Read more
UN agencies withdraw from Gaza Strip — media
According to the health official, the number of people killed in Israeli strikes has risen to 12,000, and about 30,000 have suffered wounds
Read more
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
Read more
Israel achieved no goals during aggression against Gaza — Prime Minister of Palestine
According to Shtayyeh, Israel "sought to destroy the very idea of solving the Palestinian issue via establishment of the two states, by pushing the Gaza Strip from the joint Palestinian framework"
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker blames Zaluzhny for failed counteroffensive
According to Yevgeny Shevchenko, Ukrainian troops showed they didn't know what they were doing, going head-on instead of developing a more sophisticated strategy and using diversionary maneuvers, which resulted in "Zaluzhny’s stalemate"
Read more
Biden's words on creation of new world order speak of 'superiority complex' — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, such a stance represents an "insufficient analysis of the situation"
Read more
US estimates Ukrainian losses at roughly 190,000 troops — The Economist
The British weekly also points out that amid the mobilization of men, increasingly more women are starting to work in Ukrainian industries
Read more
Russian enterprise managing property abroad put on Czech sanctions list
The government's decision does not apply to the Russian embassy facilities used for carrying out diplomatic activities
Read more
FACTBOX: Meetings of Chinese and US leaders
Xi Jinping as leader of China held his first meeting with President Barack Obama during his visit to the United States on June 7-8, 2013
Read more
Preliminary Russian GDP growth in Q3 reaches 5.5%
Earlier, Rosstat confirmed the preliminary estimate of Russian GDP growth in the Q2 of 2023 at 4.9% in annual terms
Read more
IDF’s invasion of al-Shifa hospital 'totally unacceptable,' WHO Director General says
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that medical facilities, personnel and vehicles "must be protected from any warfare" under international humanitarian law
Read more
US House passes government financing plan, aid to Ukraine not included
The document is yet to be approved by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden
Read more
West wages information war against Russia, uses information terrorism — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the global information field was dominated by the American and British media and the Anglo-Saxon world in general
Read more
Seven missiles fired at US base near gas field in eastern Syria – report
As reported by Al Mayadeen TV channel, they all achieved their goal, and the occupying forces suffered losses
Read more
Taliban controls all of Afghanistan, seeks to build peaceful life — Russian ambassador
"They are trying to establish a peaceful life, to overcome the devastation caused by the puppet government that ran away," Dmitry Zhirnov added
Read more
Russian anti-aircraft gunners destroy several Ukrainian strongholds near Artyomovsk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the fire was delivered from ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns
Read more
EU wants to ban export of machine tools, UAV motors to Russia — Bloomberg
Imports of liquid propane, pig iron grades, copper and aluminum wire, foil, tubes and pipes will also be prohibited as part of the new package of restrictions
Read more
Situation around Zaporozhye NPP quieting down — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov emphasized that if the NPP's security is breached, it could have negative consequences not only for nearby territories, but also for the whole world
Read more
Putin hails substantial growth in people’s trust in elections in Russia
The president pointed out that according to the results of the single voting day in 2020, 60% of the respondents of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center said that they trusted the election results, and in September 2022, 69% of the polled believed that the elections in their region were mostly fair and had no gross violations
Read more
UK eases sanctions on Russia under Mars exploration project
In particular, the amendments concern sale of rocket fuel in the framework of the ExoMars 2020 Mission
Read more
Palestinian PM calls for clear plan for Palestinian statehood
Shtayyeh believes that "now there is a historic opportunity for the unity of the Palestinian people and an end to the occupation"
Read more
Russia set to develop military cooperation with Brunei
The Russian Defense Ministry said "the parties confirmed mutual intention to carry out active creative work in the interests of strengthened military cooperation"
Read more
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Read more
Press review: EU opens Kiev’s long accession slog and US gets frostbite from Russian funds
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 9th
Read more
Israeli troops raid Gaza hospital, blowing up doors and partitions
According to the report, the operation continues in the building’s western wing
Read more
Public confidence in elections growing in Russia, poll reveals
Sociologists also found out that almost 70% of voting adults in Russia think that the results of the elections in their region are legitimate and believe that they are held fairly and without serious violations
Read more
Russia manages to quickly restructure its foreign trade — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin welcomed the forum participants and noted that the development of transport infrastructure is extremely important for the future of Russia with its vast territory and leads to active economic growth in all directions
Read more
Haikou’s development zones show 9M revenue up 11%
The figure amounted to 497.1 billion yuan
Read more
US continues fostering anti-Russia sanctions, Moscow adjusting to them — Kremlin
"We surely understand that the American authorities continue their sanctions intentions in this or that form. Nevertheless, we are still adjusting to those conditions, acting in a way that fully meets our interests," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US statements about Arctic LNG-2 tantamount to threats — Russian MFA
The Nord Stream affair began "with exactly the same statements by the US president and representatives of the US Department of State about the need for destroying these projects"
Read more
Joe Biden arrives at talks with Xi Jinping in San Francisco
According to the White House press pool, Biden’s motorcade arrived at the Filoli Estate about 40 km south of San Francisco
Read more
Russian private firm to test rocket engine with hydrogen peroxide as propellant
The company head earlier told TASS that Laros’ further plans envisaged creating 500kg thrust engines
Read more
Kaspersky opens first transparency center in Africa
Kaspersky now has eleven centers globally, in Europe, the Asia-Pacific Region, North and Latin America, in the Middle East, and in Africa
Read more
Potential for export of Russian agricultural products to Algeria exceeds $1.5 bln
"Our cooperation with Algeria is just getting started," Director of Agroexport Dmitry Krasnov said
Read more
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-35S fighters to Russian troops
The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
India increases imports from Russia by 60% in 7 months
Russia took second place among the leading suppliers of the country
Read more
Finland considering closing all border crossings with Russia, prime minister says
According to Petteri Orpo, Finland may place the reception center for asylum seekers in one place
Read more
Reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT at negotiation stage — top manager
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory
Read more
Iran, Lebanon do not want to get involved in Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Lavrov
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Netanyahu orders Israeli military to ‘prepare for any scenario’ in countering Hezbollah
He made the statement when meeting with council heads of the country’s northern areas
Read more
Russian forces repulse Kiev’s counterattacks near Urozhainoye over past day
It is reported that an operation is currently underway to mop up forest belts and ravines where there are remnants of Ukrainian militants
Read more
Borrell says not up to him to say whether Ukraine has chance to win in conflict
"Look, the chief commander of the Ukrainian army knows the situation much better than I [do], I’m not going to discuss the situation on the battlefield with him," the EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
US, China must ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’ — Biden
The negotiations between the two leaders take place at the Filoli estate, located 40 km south of San Francisco
Read more
Iran’s Raisi says Hamas must stop making calls to join conflict with Israel — Reuters
The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel
Read more
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Read more
Armenia tries to sit between two chairs in relations with EAEU — diplomat
According to the diplomat, if this indeed an attempt to sit between two chairs, then "this has never done anyone any good"
Read more
Pashinyan says Armenia looking for new security partners
"We are trying to find and are finding partners to acquire a certain amount of weapons and equipment," the prime minister said
Read more
UNSC `closer than ever’ to passing resolution on Middle East, says Malta’s UN ambassador
Vanessa Frazier did not provide details on the text of the document
Read more
Considering Iran’s restraint as green light to any action in Gaza is big mistake — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister does not see any signs that Iran or any other country wishes to start a large-scale war in the region
Read more