Local elections start in Moldova

CHISINAU, November 5. /TASS/. Local elections have started in Moldova. Some 1,958 polling stations had opened on the territory of the republic by 7:00 a.m. (5:00 a.m. GMT), the press service of the Central Electoral Commission said.

Local elections are held to elect 898 city, town and village mayors, as well as 11,058 members of local councils, according to the Commission. More than 57,000 people participate as candidates, with representatives of 35 parties, as well as over 1,000 independent candidates, among them.

The Russian embassy’s representatives have not been invited to observe the vote. Moreover, the Moldovan Central Electoral Commission has refused to accredit a number of Russian observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.