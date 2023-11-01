{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Netanyahu ordered to track, kill all Hamas leaders 2 weeks ago — Seymour Hersh

Citing one "well-informed Israeli," Hersh claims that Netanyahu tasked both the overseas intelligence agency and the internal security agency with this mission
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
© Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Israeli intelligence agencies to track and assassinate all political and military Hamas leaders two weeks ago, US journalist Seymour Hersh said in his blog at the Substack website citing unnamed sources.

Citing one "well-informed Israeli," Hersh claims that Netanyahu tasked both the overseas intelligence agency and the internal security agency with this mission.

According to the source, Israel persecutes families of Hamas political and military leaders, including their wives, brothers, sisters, children and parents.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

Tags
PalestineIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
