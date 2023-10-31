Top Saudi diplomat thanks Lavrov for Russia’s backing of UNGA resolution on Palestine

DUBAI, October 31. /TASS/. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for Moscow’s backing of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, in a phone call with Lavrov, Prince Faisal expressed gratitude for Russia’s support of the UN resolution, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The parties also pointed out that it was crucial for the international community to play a role in achieving an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians and finding a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the two countries’ top diplomats had held a phone call, discussing ways to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cooperation within the BRICS group in light of its expansion.

On October 27, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was developed by a group of Arab countries and presented by Jordan. A total of 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 against and 45 abstained. Canada’s amendment condemning the Palestinian movement Hamas failed to get enough votes.

The 14-point document particularly calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, highlighting the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law, release all civilians, ensure the unhindered deliveries of humanitarian aid to Gaza and cancel Israel’s order for Gaza residents and UN workers to relocate to the south of the Strip.