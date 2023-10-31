Gaza death toll rises to 8,525 — media

CAIRO, October 31. /TASS/. The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip amid renewed tensions in the Middle East has increased to 8,525, Al Jazeera reported, citing data from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"The Gaza death toll has risen to 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women," the media outlet quoted a ministry official as saying.

According to him, Israeli forces carried out another strike on a Turkish hospital in Gaza on Tuesday morning. However, he did not provide any information about possible casualties or damage. The Palestinian Health Ministry official said that the Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza and the Indonesian Hospital in the enclave’s north might run out of fuel for power generators on Wednesday.

"We call on Egypt to open the Rafah crossing point and ensure the deliveries of medical supplies and fuel, as well as the evacuation of those wounded," the official.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On October 27, Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza.