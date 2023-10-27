In case of armed clash Belarus capable of retaliation more than ever — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the country has enough resources for retaliation in case of a military clash, but it does not want to go to war.

"You know, we can retaliate. We have enough means for retaliation as never before," he told the media during a working trip to the Minsk district. He stressed that Belarus was set for peace with all neighbors and other countries.

"We shake hands and will shake hands with those who want to live in peace with us. We don't want to go to war," he said. "This response will cost us dearly. Everyone should understand: in case of a clash, people will be dying on both sides."

Earlier, the Defense Ministry mentioned the supply of new military equipment of Belarusian and Russian manufacture to the armed forces in view of the neighboring countries’ arms buildup, in particular, armored personnel carriers BTR 82A, a battery of anti-aircraft missile system Tor-M2, a regimental set of air defense system S-400, as well as operational-tactical missile system Iskander.

It was also stated that at Minsk's request, Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, precisely the way the US has long done on the territory of its allies. The first Russian nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarus.