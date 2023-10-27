Palestinian-Israeli conflict provokes tensions across entire region — Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The conflict between Palestine and Israel causes tensions across the entire region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the US airstrike on Iranian arms depots in Syria.

"As for the strikes, the Palestinian-Israeli tensions, of course, provoke tensions in the region in a wider context as well, it is very bad," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he stated that there are no concerns that Russian forces deployed in Syria can get involved in the conflict: "No, there are no such concerns at this moment."

Previously, the media reported that two US Air Force F-16 jets carried out strikes at arms and ammunition depots in Syria that reportedly belong to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that the US did not coordinate its strike with Israeli authorities and the American operation is not related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.