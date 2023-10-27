Fact of sabotage on Baltic Sea pipeline has not yet been proven — Estonian Prime Minister

BRUSSELS, October 27. /TASS/. There is no evidence yet that the Balticconnector pipeline and telecommunications cables between Finland and Estonia, and Sweden and Estonia were damaged by sabotage, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters.

"We had the damages to the pipeline that connects Finland to Estonia, to cables as well. We are investigating this. Right now, we can’t say that it was sabotage," Kallas said on the second day of the EU summit. She added that not far from the scene of the damage "there were two ships at the same time."

Operations on the Balticconnector underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia were suspended due to a suspected leak. Finnish authorities said at a press conference on October 10 that the damage to the gas pipeline, discovered early on the morning of October 9, was likely the result of external interference. The operation of the underwater communication cable, which runs near the gas pipeline, was also disrupted. Its damage was discovered around the same time as the Balticconnector leak.

On October 17, Swedish Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin announced damage to the undersea telecommunication cable running between Estonia and Sweden. Later, the SVT television channel reported citing data from the Estonian police that its damage was of a mechanical nature. According to preliminary assessment, it is associated with damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline and the fiber optic cable between Finland and Estonia. Based on this, it is concluded that all these damages are of the same nature.