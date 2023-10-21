Ukraine to become ‘second Afghanistan’ for US, North Korean envoy to Russia warns

TOKYO, October 21. /TASS/. Military support for Ukraine will eventually make the US suffer a defeat similar to the one it faced in Afghanistan, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said.

"The US only pursues its hegemonic interests, paying no attention to the rest of the world and global stability. Its selfish machinations have put off the prospect of a solution to the station in Ukraine, bringing the world closer to an unprecedented, cruel war," the envoy said, as cited by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The US war in Ukraine, where it is spending astronomical amounts of money and violating the interests of Europeans in an attempt to build a unipolar world, will go down in history as the second Afghanistan-like war," the diplomat stressed.

In 2021, US President Joe Biden decided to end the country’s operation in Afghanistan that had been going on since 2001. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take Afghanistan under control after Washington had announced plans to withdraw troops from the country. In September 2021, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.