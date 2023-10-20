Crossings between Israel, Gaza Strip not be reopened – newspaper

LONDON, October 21. /TASS/. Checkpoints between Israel and Gaza Strip functioning before the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would not be opened again, Financial Times newspaper said, citing Israeli officials.

"That’s over," one of the officials said, referring to crossings operating between Israel and Gaza before. Israel is not going to help enclave residents with jobs, he added.

According to Financial Times, Israel plans to sever ties with Gaza Strip after the end of the conflict with Hamas radical movement.