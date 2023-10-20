IDF reports strikes at Hamas command centers in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes at Hamas facilities in the Gaza Stip, hitting several Hamas command posts during the day, the IDF press office announced.

"Starting this morning, the IDF continued to carry out strikes at terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including numerous Hamas command centers, anti-tank missile launchers and underground infrastructure," the press office said.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank.