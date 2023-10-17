Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Israeli town of Metula — Telegram statement

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The military wing of the Lebanon-based Shia party Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a shelling attack on the northern Israeli town of Metula, according to a statement on Telegram.

"Hezbollah’s Lebanese forces attacked an Israeli tank in the borderline settlement of Metula, using a guided missile," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Metula, located on the border with Lebanon, had come under attack. The army press service said that in response to the launch of an anti-tank missile, Israel was conducting strikes on the areas from where the attack had originated.